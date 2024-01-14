Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,641 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,965,000 after buying an additional 652,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,499,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,460,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 639,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,327,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,873,000 after purchasing an additional 232,098 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,912,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,195,418. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

