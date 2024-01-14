Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,676 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded up $7.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,107.68. 2,688,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The company has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $559.11 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $919.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.