Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,302 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $9.67 on Friday, reaching $578.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,144. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.70, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $379.10 and a 52-week high of $647.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $573.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.59.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at $546,852,364.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total value of $34,203,493.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,976 shares of company stock worth $100,381,875 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

