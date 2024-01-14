Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 13,918 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $106.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,479. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $293.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $82.04 and a 12-month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.