Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 17,963 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 98.1% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.91. 1,113,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,463. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Raymond James lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.18.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

