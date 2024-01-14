Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 285 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,833,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,005. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $181.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

