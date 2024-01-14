Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after buying an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after buying an additional 182,849 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.16. 5,003,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $503.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $470.86 and its 200 day moving average is $434.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.67.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

