Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $630,910.83

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $366.93 million and approximately $630,910.83 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 64.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 367,057,347 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

