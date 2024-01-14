Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Paycom Software from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

