PayPay Securities Corp Sells 1,859 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD)

PayPay Securities Corp cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares accounts for about 1.8% of PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 748.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 535,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 472,292 shares during the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $4,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 133,774 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 309.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares by 74.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,042 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

LABD stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $29.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

