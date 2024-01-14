PayPay Securities Corp Sells 78 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PayPay Securities Corp lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.3% of PayPay Securities Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PayPay Securities Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $409.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $395.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $273.89 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

