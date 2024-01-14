PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $167.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

