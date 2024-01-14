Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98,147.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 156,281,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,489,372,000 after purchasing an additional 156,122,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.29. 624,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

