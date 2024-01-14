Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 167.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $8.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 123,043,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,759,456. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.39 and its 200 day moving average is $246.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

