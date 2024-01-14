Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $619,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 64,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.50. 1,387,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

