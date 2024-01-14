Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $1.25 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.22. 113,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,520. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $105.50. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

