Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $1 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.45. 3,336,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,131. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $84.94 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.21.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.