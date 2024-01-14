Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $341,000 in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $77.42. 2,337,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,651. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

View Our Latest Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.