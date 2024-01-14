Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.61.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,181,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,239,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. The stock had a trading volume of 471,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

