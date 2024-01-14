Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 314,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.71. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

