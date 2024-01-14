Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 19,638 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 2.3% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $129.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. General Electric has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

