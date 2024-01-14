Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes $539,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. 9,096,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

