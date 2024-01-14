Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,765 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.11. 1,247,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $238.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.