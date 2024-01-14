Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Unilever by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. 2,450,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

