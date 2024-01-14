Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $248.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.51 and a 200 day moving average of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

