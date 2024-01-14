Perigon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $124.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

