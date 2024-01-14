Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,434 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMR opened at $94.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.47.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

