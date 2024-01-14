Persistence Price Down 14.7% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Persistence has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Persistence token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $76.51 million and approximately $729,369.73 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Persistence Profile

Persistence’s launch date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,404,890 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

