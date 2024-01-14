Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,629,553.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $32,738.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 745,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $54,729.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,629,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,272 shares of company stock valued at $155,415. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

