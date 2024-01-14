Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PNGAY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 330,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.53. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and technology businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

