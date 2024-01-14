Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Lessened by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 461,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners makes up 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,431 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,067. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $84.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 23.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

