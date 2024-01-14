Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 12,240 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

