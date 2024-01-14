Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 765 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,412,000 after acquiring an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.40 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.