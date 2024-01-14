Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $151.65 million and approximately $32,345.57 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00166488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009452 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

