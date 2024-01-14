Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

