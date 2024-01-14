Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Up 17.0% in December

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of USMC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 109,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,544. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.41 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

