Private Management Group Inc. Has $37.23 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,427,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $37,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

