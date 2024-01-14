Private Management Group Inc. Purchases 913,747 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,468,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 913,747 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

PDM stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $146.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.66 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

