Private Management Group Inc. Raises Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Nexstar Media Group worth $25,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 496.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,526 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST opened at $171.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.42, for a total transaction of $820,110.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,702.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,773,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

