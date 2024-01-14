Private Management Group Inc. Sells 10,368 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,386,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. BrightSpire Capital comprises 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.37% of BrightSpire Capital worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,680,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,820,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,731 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter worth about $16,207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 24.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 522,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,626,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the period. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.63 million, a P/E ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.88. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,666.67%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.