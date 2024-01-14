Private Management Group Inc. Sells 70,446 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 70,446 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $23,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FDX stock opened at $248.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $183.59 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

