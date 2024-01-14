Private Management Group Inc. Sells 7,525 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 2.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $52,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE JEF opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $41.82.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

