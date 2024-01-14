Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Progressive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $168.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.31. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $169.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,092 shares of company stock valued at $18,692,942. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

