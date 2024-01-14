Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Short Interest Down 24.3% in December

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the December 15th total of 628,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 48,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PRLB opened at $36.10 on Friday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $40.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

