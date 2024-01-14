Quantum (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and $56.83 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00018781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,856.68 or 0.99875190 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.92 or 0.00263153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011345 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010298 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000096 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004951 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $56.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.