QUINT (QUINT) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $63.21 million and $70,475.75 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

