Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,698.26

Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,698.26 ($21.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,722 ($21.95). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,718 ($21.90), with a volume of 71,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,061.25 ($26.27).

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

