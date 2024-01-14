Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the December 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

UTG stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%.

In other Reaves Utility Income Fund news, insider Thomas Michael Grimes sold 15,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $359,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,702.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 37.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,869 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

