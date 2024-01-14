Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $521.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

