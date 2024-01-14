RFP Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RFP Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,725 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $259,202,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,305,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

